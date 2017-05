How it works 🤓

Our goal is to organize the social activity of key places around the world. While the Klout Score ranks the social influence of individual social profiles, there is no equivalent for locations.

Social networks have gone mobile in the past decade and with mobility we have finally unlocked a treasure trove of location-specific data. The Geosocial Index aggregates the public social activity shared from specific locations to create a standardized ranking of each place that is normalized by a metric of capacity.

This is just the beginning. We see a unique opportunity for this data to inform consumers’ decisions, and for businesses to benchmark social activity and influence to compare locations within their portfolio and across their industry.

95HYP3R Score HYP3R Score The HYP3R Score ranks places on a scale of 0-100 based on the volume of social activity happening at a location. The score takes into account the number of posts, the number of users, and the reach per post (e.g. the more followers, the more reach) in a specific place, over a certain time period, and then ranks the place on a scale with others in the same industry.